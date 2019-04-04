See All Podiatric Surgeons in Albany, NY
Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Dr. Lentini works at Concentra Occupatnl Medcn and URG in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Concentra Urgent Care
    1971 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 456-2014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lentini?

    Apr 04, 2019
    I had toenail fungus for many years and saw Dr. Lentini one year ago this month. I had the laser treatment done, it was quick and I am so pleased with the results. My nails look great. The office staff is so friendly and helpful. I would recommend Dr. Lentini and the laser treatment. Pat P., Clifton Park, April 1, 2019
    — Apr 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lentini to family and friends

    Dr. Lentini's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lentini

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM.

    About Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194736496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lentini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lentini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lentini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lentini works at Concentra Occupatnl Medcn and URG in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lentini’s profile.

    Dr. Lentini has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lentini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lentini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lentini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lentini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lentini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.