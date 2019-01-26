Dr. Lena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Lena, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lena, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 358 Broadway Ste 100, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-3550
St. Joseph Hospital360 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 262-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
endoscopy -- Excellent experiance from start to finish Dr Lena was great and put me at ease as was the entire St Josephs staff.
About Dr. Mark Lena, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lena has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.