Dr. Mark Lemos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Mark Lemos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Lemos works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lahey Burlington
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 538-4270
    General Internal Medicine, Peabody
    1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 538-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Drainage
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Femur Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Broken Neck
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myelopathy
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteosarcoma
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 22, 2022
    Dr. Lemos is top notch! He’s very personable and explains things in detail. You never feel rushed with him. He’s definitely someone I would recommend.
    Kathy — Jan 22, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Lemos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326131129
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • So Calif Center Sports Med Long Beach Meml
    Residency
    • Thos Jefferson Univ Hosp, Orthopedic Surgery Maine Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Internship
    • Maine Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lemos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemos has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

