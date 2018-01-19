Dr. Mark Lemert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lemert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Lemert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lemert works at
Locations
Murray Hill Medical Group PC347 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 981-7225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
New York Medical Center550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lemert is knowledgeable, caring, thorough and professional. He makes personal calls to patients after procedures and carefully explains results.
About Dr. Mark Lemert, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1306810478
Education & Certifications
- University of CA San Diego
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemert has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemert, there are benefits to both methods.