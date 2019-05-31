Dr. Mark Leitner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leitner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Leitner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Leitner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Locations
Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists206 Buckingham Pl Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 571-2977
Preferred Hospitalist Inc2901 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 873-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He's very patient and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Mark Leitner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962401067
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Leitner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leitner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Leitner has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leitner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leitner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leitner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leitner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leitner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.