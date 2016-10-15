Dr. Mark Leimbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leimbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Leimbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Leimbach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Leimbach works at
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Lawrenceville575 Professional Dr Ste 400, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 962-6000
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Gainesville1276 JESSE JEWELL PKWY SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (404) 962-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leimbach was instrumental in saving my Dad's life. He was calm, strategic and quick when making decisions during an emergency cardiac situation. Bedside manners are phenomenal. He is patient, kind and talented. Thankful for Dr. Leimback and his willingness to serve and take care of people! Definitely would recommend him to anyone!!!
About Dr. Mark Leimbach, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104878404
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leimbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leimbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leimbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leimbach has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leimbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Leimbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leimbach.
