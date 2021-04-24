Overview

Dr. Mark Lehman, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lehman works at Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.