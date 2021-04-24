Dr. Mark Lehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Lehman, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc2121 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 749-2261
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
I have been going to Tulsa Dermatology for many years started with Dr.Gregg. In the 90’s sent my manger there. She returned from appointment, came back to work calling me in her office. She could not thank me enough as she had a skin cancer on her face. Fast forward to several years ago Dr Lehman found a skin cancer on my face which was taken care of quickly. Today my husband, daughter and granddaughter are all Dr.Lehman’s patients. He is so knowledgeable, kind and friendly. By the way his hobby taking pictures are awesome. Highly recommend him and his nurses.
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lehman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lehman speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
