Dr. Mark Leech, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Leech works at Chattanooga Plastic Surgery Pllc in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.