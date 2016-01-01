Overview

Dr. Mark Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Mark C Lee MD in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.