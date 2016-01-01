Dr. Mark Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lee, MD
Dr. Mark Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Locations
Santa Fe Springs Dialysis11147 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (562) 695-6988
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical School
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
