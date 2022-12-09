Dr. Mark Lebeda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebeda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lebeda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Lebeda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Lebeda works at
Locations
Office1500 Abbot Rd Ste 400, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 332-0100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lebeda diagnosed a worrisome problem I’ve been having for years, but thought was something else. By asking additional questions beyond what brought me into the office, he found the real cause of the problem. Very thankful!
About Dr. Mark Lebeda, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
