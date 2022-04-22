See All Podiatric Surgeons in Greenwood, IN
Overview

Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Major Hospital.

Dr. Lazar works at Greenwood Foot Clinic in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greenwood Foot Clinic
    720 Fry Rd Ste A, Greenwood, IN 46142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 528-9838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital South
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville
  • Major Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Bunion
Hammer Toe
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2022
    I went for an ingrown toenail, it wasn't. It did have to be removed. He could have tried just cleaning it out but it would come back. I chose taking it out. He done a great job on using needles, I have a fear of needles, he was gentle. Talked to me all through the procedure, Bandaged me up, when home with a full list of taking care of it and when to come back.
    MaryJ — Apr 22, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710907381
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazar works at Greenwood Foot Clinic in Greenwood, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lazar’s profile.

    Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

