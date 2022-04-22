Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Major Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Greenwood Foot Clinic720 Fry Rd Ste A, Greenwood, IN 46142 Directions (317) 528-9838
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Major Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went for an ingrown toenail, it wasn't. It did have to be removed. He could have tried just cleaning it out but it would come back. I chose taking it out. He done a great job on using needles, I have a fear of needles, he was gentle. Talked to me all through the procedure, Bandaged me up, when home with a full list of taking care of it and when to come back.
About Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1710907381
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
