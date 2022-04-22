Overview

Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Major Hospital.



Dr. Lazar works at Greenwood Foot Clinic in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.