Dr. Mark Lazar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lazar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
East Brunswick Office573 Cranbury Rd Ste A2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 398-6065
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazar?
I have been a patient of Dr. Lazar's for almost 20 years now. I have always found him to be up-to-date on the latest research, completely knowledgable about his specialty, and attentive to my health needs. He is even certified to administer acupuncture! He spends a lot of time with each of his patients, so sometimes, you wait. I would rather wait my turn and get what I need than be seen on time and get 5 minutes with a doctor.
About Dr. Mark Lazar, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1679639850
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Vet Affairs Med Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lazar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.
