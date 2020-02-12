See All Neurologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Mark Lazar, MD

Neurology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Lazar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Lazar works at East Brunswick Office in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Brunswick Office
    573 Cranbury Rd Ste A2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 (732) 398-6065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Function Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Home Sleep Study
Cognitive Function Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Home Sleep Study

Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Feb 12, 2020
I have been a patient of Dr. Lazar's for almost 20 years now. I have always found him to be up-to-date on the latest research, completely knowledgable about his specialty, and attentive to my health needs. He is even certified to administer acupuncture! He spends a lot of time with each of his patients, so sometimes, you wait. I would rather wait my turn and get what I need than be seen on time and get 5 minutes with a doctor.
Kristina Zuck — Feb 12, 2020
Photo: Dr. Mark Lazar, MD
About Dr. Mark Lazar, MD

  Neurology
  45 years of experience
  English
  1679639850
Education & Certifications

  Hospital for Special Surgery|Vet Affairs Med Center
  NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
  Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lazar works at East Brunswick Office in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lazar’s profile.

Dr. Lazar has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

