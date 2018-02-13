Overview

Dr. Mark Lazar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lazar works at General Practice Associates LLC in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.