Overview

Dr. Mark Lawton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lawton works at Medical Associates of the Lowcountry in Bluffton, SC with other offices in Okatie, SC, Hilton Head Island, SC and Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.