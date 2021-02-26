Dr. Mark Lawton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lawton, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lawton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Hilton Head Heart - Bluffton75 Baylor Dr Ste 155, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 682-2800
Hilton Head Heart - Okatie8 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 101, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 682-2800
Hilton Head Heart8 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 130, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 593-0334
Hilton Head Heart - Beaufort95 Sea Island Pkwy Ste 102, Beaufort, SC 29907 Directions (843) 682-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Great visit— I highly recommend Dr Lawton.
About Dr. Mark Lawton, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Medical Center of Central Georgia
- Mercer University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawton has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.