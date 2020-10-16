Dr. Mark Lawrence, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lawrence, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Lawrence, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Locations
-
1
Hendrick Clinic Cardiology1201 N 18th St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 793-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had a heart attack. He was the cardiologist on call. I consider myself extremely lucky. He is a wonderful, caring and knowledgeable doctor. He never rushed through my follow ups in the hospital. He took the time to ask me questions and made time to answer mine. I feel confident that I will improve under his care
About Dr. Mark Lawrence, DO
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown U Med Sch/Ri Hosp
- Scott & White Hospital-Taylor
- Texas A&M U-Scott & White Hosp
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.