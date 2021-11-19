Dr. Mark Lawler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lawler, MD
Dr. Mark Lawler, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.
Future Medical Group7100 Redwood Blvd Ste 150, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 408-3463Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Novato Community Hospital
Dr. Lawler is very professional. He did an excellent job with the PRP in my hip.
About Dr. Mark Lawler, MD
- Pain Management
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Palo Alto Medical Clinic and Foundation
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Orthopedic Surgery
