Overview

Dr. Mark Laukka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Laukka works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.