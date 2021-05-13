Dr. Laty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Laty, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Laty, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12301 Wilshire Blvd Ste 512, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (888) 684-2779
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Probably the best psychiatrist in the USA not because he's a Yale graduate. I was his student and I know.
About Dr. Mark Laty, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528151404
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
