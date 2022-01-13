Overview

Dr. Mark Lastarza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Lastarza works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Ormond Beach Clyde Morris in Ormond Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

