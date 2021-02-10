See All Plastic Surgeons in Beaumont, TX
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (38)
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Larson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.

Dr. Larson works at Mark D. Larson M.d. P.A. in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark D. Larson M.d. P.A.
    950 N 11th St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 833-0193
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery Associates
    755 N 11th St Ste P1000, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 833-0193

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 10, 2021
    I went to Dr. Larson to fix some issues with my original breast augmentation and after being able to compare both experiences, I wish I had went to him in originally!!! His bedside manner is wonderful. He spent a lot of time with me during my consultation which I appreciated. He was great at explaining the current issues and what my future results would be. I left his office feeling very good about the plan we discussed. I am now 6 days post op and the results are more than I hoped for. It amazes me that they already look better than before and they aren’t even close to being healed yet. Dr. Larson and his staff have been great and I would definitely recommend him.
    H.A. — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Larson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770644767
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larson works at Mark D. Larson M.d. P.A. in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Larson’s profile.

    Dr. Larson has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

