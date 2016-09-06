Overview

Dr. Mark Larkins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Sanford Medical Center Bismarck.



Dr. Larkins works at Larkins Neurosurgery PA in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Muncie, IN and Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.