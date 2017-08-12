Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langfitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD is a Pediatric Hospitalist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Hospital Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Langfitt works at
Locations
500 Cadmus Ln Ste 210, Easton, MD 21601 (410) 822-8550
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langfitt?
My children have been going to Shore Pediatrics for over 12 years. Recently, we had another little baby. I continue to be happy with this office, since we have to go more often now with a little one in the house. There have been a couple of times that I've called late in the day and they have fit me in, although it was time for them to go home for the day. The staff is very friendly, and I always feel welcome. I also feel that we get the best care there, no matter who we see.
About Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003876194
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langfitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langfitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Langfitt works at
Dr. Langfitt speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Langfitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langfitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langfitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.