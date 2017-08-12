Overview

Dr. Mark Langfitt, MD is a Pediatric Hospitalist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Pediatric Hospital Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Langfitt works at UM Shore Medical Group-Pediatrics at Easton in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

