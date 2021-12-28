Dr. Mark Langer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Langer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Langer, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with Massachusetts General Hospital
Dr. Langer works at
Locations
-
1
Indiana University Main Campus535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-2486
-
2
Iu Health Physicians Radiation Oncology (lantern Rd)10212 LANTERN RD, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 678-2700
-
3
Indiana University Health Morgan Hospital Inc2209 John R Wooden Dr, Martinsville, IN 46151 Directions (765) 349-6443
-
4
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-0000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langer?
Dr. Longer and his team at IU Radiation were great to work with. The individual care and concern made my husband’s treatment much easier.
About Dr. Mark Langer, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1528022746
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Radiation Oncology and Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langer works at
Dr. Langer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.