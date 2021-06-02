Overview

Dr. Mark Lang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broadview Hts, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Lang works at BROADVIEW HTS FAMILY MEDICINE, INC. in Broadview Hts, OH with other offices in Broadview Heights, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.