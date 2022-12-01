Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC133 E 54th St # 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (332) 240-6675
-
2
Manhattan Podiatry Associates, PC65 Broadway Ste 1806, New York, NY 10006 Directions (332) 240-6678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very good experience
About Dr. Mark Landsman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679676647
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Osteopathic Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
