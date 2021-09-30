Overview

Dr. Mark Landers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, Randolph Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Landers works at FIRST HEALTH CARDIOLOGY PINEHURST in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.