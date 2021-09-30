Dr. Mark Landers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Landers, MD
Dr. Mark Landers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, Randolph Hospital and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Pinehurst Cardiology Consultants Pllc7 Regional Cir, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 255-0456
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 715-7650
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- Randolph Hospital
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Have had several pacer procedures performed by Dr. landers. He really knows his field and tells it like it is, which is what I really like. Friendly and approachable at all times.
About Dr. Mark Landers, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Landers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landers has seen patients for Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Landers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landers.
