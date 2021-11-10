Dr. Mark Landeros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landeros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Landeros, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Landeros, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF CHIHUAHUA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Providence Surgical Associates1390 George Dieter Dr Ste 110, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 543-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes!!! I felt very comfortable and he went over everything very thoroughly.
About Dr. Mark Landeros, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1902857006
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF CHIHUAHUA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landeros has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landeros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landeros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landeros has seen patients for Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landeros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Landeros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landeros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landeros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landeros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.