Dr. Mark Lampert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Lampert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago
Dr. Lampert works at
Locations
Northshore University Healthsystem9977 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8420Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
North Shore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 4900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 676-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Have had many visits with Dr.Lampert. Always thorough
About Dr. Mark Lampert, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1023104247
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
