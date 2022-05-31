Overview

Dr. Mark Lamet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Benefis East Campus, Langdon Prairie Health, Memorial Regional Hospital and Sanford Medical Center Bismarck.



Dr. Lamet works at The Center For Gastrointestinal Disorders in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Great Falls, MT and Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.