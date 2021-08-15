See All Dermatologists in Lafayette, IN
Dermatology
4 (13)
26 years of experience
Dr. Mark Lake, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.

Dr. Lake works at Lake Dermatology in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Lake Dermatology Inc.
    Lake Dermatology Inc.
    15 Executive Dr Ste 4, Lafayette, IN 47905
(765) 838-3428

  Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital

Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Dry Skin
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Lice
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Rash
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Tag Removal
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Sagamore Health Network

    Aug 15, 2021
    Was more than we anticipated. Dr Lake was thorough, patient, explanatory and just plain nice. My husband is very skeptical about doctors but Dr Lake won him over. Only complaint is that Dr Lake is so busy it was a long wait from time appointment was made to time we got to see him. If he spends as much time as he did with us it's no wonder it takes so long to see him.
    Dermatology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1104848423
    WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
