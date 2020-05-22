Dr. Mark Laflamme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laflamme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Laflamme, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Laflamme, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 701 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 5, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 874-7246
- 2 3690 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611 Directions (813) 808-0422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive, informative and actually shows concern for his patience health. You can tell he is very passionate and has defintely chosen the path he was meant for. He can be a bit of a comedian and always puts a smile on my face??
About Dr. Mark Laflamme, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1396796645
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
