See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Anderson, SC
Dr. Mark Lacy, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Lacy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Lacy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Lacy works at AnMed OBGYN - Anderson in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Katherine Rogg, MD
Dr. Katherine Rogg, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
Dr. Michael McDaniel, MD
10 (92)
View Profile
Dr. Julie Fryman, MD
Dr. Julie Fryman, MD
8 (79)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Anmed Health Obgyn Associates
    2000 E Greenville St Ste 4500, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 225-5131
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Anderson Bariatric Physicians Inc
    2106 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 225-6280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Syphilis Screening
First Trimester Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Syphilis Screening
First Trimester Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lacy?

    Jun 14, 2017
    Dr. Lacy did my c-section because my original doctor could not do it at the time. My experience with Dr. Lacy is he is excellent. He checked up on me a few times asked me how Im feeling, how Im doing, answers any questions I throw at him. Him and his staff took great care of me. He is genuinely a very nice person and I've met doctors that are very arrogant and short with people. Nothing but good and I highly recommend him as a doctor. ??
    Seneca, SC — Jun 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Lacy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Lacy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lacy to family and friends

    Dr. Lacy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lacy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Lacy, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Lacy, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679515605
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lacy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lacy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lacy works at AnMed OBGYN - Anderson in Anderson, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lacy’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Lacy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.