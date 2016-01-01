Overview

Dr. Mark Lachs, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lachs works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.