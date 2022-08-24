Overview

Dr. Mark La Gatta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. La Gatta works at Nephrology Associates in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.