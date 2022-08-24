See All Nephrologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Mark La Gatta, MD

Nephrology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark La Gatta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. La Gatta works at Nephrology Associates in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Nephrology Associates
    4100 Metric Dr Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 681-8720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2022
    — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark La Gatta, MD
    About Dr. Mark La Gatta, MD

    Nephrology
    26 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1821081985
    Education & Certifications

    Shands Jacksonville
    University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    The Johns Hopkins Univ
