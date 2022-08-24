Dr. Mark La Gatta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La Gatta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark La Gatta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark La Gatta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Nephrology Associates4100 Metric Dr Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 681-8720
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lagatta is very personable, attentive, and knowledgeable. I've only had one appointment with him but after my PCP failed to address kidney issues over a period of decline, my wife made an appointment with Dr. LaGatta. He ordered the necessary tests and was very kind and calming. He's a doctor like doctors used to be.
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821081985
Education & Certifications
- Shands Jacksonville
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- The Johns Hopkins Univ
Dr. La Gatta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. La Gatta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. La Gatta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La Gatta works at
Dr. La Gatta has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. La Gatta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. La Gatta speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. La Gatta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La Gatta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. La Gatta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. La Gatta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.