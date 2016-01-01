Overview

Dr. Mark Kyei, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Marymount Hospital and South Pointe Hospital.



Dr. Kyei works at Independence Family Health Center in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.