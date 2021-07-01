Overview

Dr. Mark Kwartowitz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kwartowitz works at Lederman Kwartowitz Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bingham Farms, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Internal Derangement of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.