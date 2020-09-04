Overview

Dr. Mark Kutyla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, SC.



Dr. Kutyla works at Lexington Podiatry in Lexington, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.