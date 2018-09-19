Dr. Mark Kutner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kutner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Kutner, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Kutner works at
Locations
Miami Office10095 SW 88th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-5455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kutner is great! He is always helpful and kind. His staff is welcoming and courteous. It's a breeze getting in contact with the office and scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Mark Kutner, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104875277
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Kutner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutner works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutner.
