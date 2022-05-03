Overview

Dr. Mark Kurzawa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Kurzawa works at Normandy Family Physicians in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.