Dr. Mark Kuperwaser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Kuperwaser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 330 Brookline Ave Ste CC5, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-3391
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Kuperwaser for several decades now and throughout he has been considerate, thorough, takes the time needed, answered all my questions, given sound recommendations and is a personable straight talker who will take the time to explain. I have always felt treated like an individual with him, not just the next body that walks through. And he isn't "surgery happy" as I find some other Drs./Surgeons these days. Several years ago he immediately diagnosed an unusual situation I had developed following spinal surgery that other Dr's hadn't picked up on. Yes there is often a wait to see him as he is busy and gives folks the time needed, just bring a book or your mobile device, he's worth the wait.
About Dr. Mark Kuperwaser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1083790851
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
