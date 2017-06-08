See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Mark Kupersmith, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Kupersmith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    17 E 102nd St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 (212) 636-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Diplopia
Optic Neuritis
Myasthenia Gravis
Diplopia
Optic Neuritis

Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Kupersmith, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1922089655
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Neurology and Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kupersmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kupersmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kupersmith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kupersmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kupersmith has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kupersmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kupersmith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kupersmith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kupersmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kupersmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

