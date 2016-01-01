Dr. Kuper accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Mark Kuper, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kuper works at
Locations
-
1
Mark Kuper DO6251 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 735-9397
-
2
Texas Center for Orthopedic and Spinal Disorders7257 Hawkins View Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 735-9397
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Mark Kuper, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1013069780
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kuper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuper has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
