Dr. Mark Kunkel, DPM

Podiatry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Kunkel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    500 22nd St S Ste 3500, Birmingham, AL 35233 (205) 975-2663
  2. 2
    Cooper Green Mercy Hospital
    1515 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 (205) 930-3257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Mark Kunkel, DPM
    About Dr. Mark Kunkel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811925951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Kunkel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunkel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kunkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunkel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

