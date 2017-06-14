Dr. Mark Kukler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kukler, DO
Overview
Dr. Mark Kukler, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Kukler works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Gastroenterology Assoc763 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 985-2000
-
2
Northside Hospital - Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 985-2000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Duluth Office3655 Howell Ferry Rd Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 985-2000
-
4
Snellville Office2295 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 100, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 985-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kukler?
Dr. Kukler is the best, he gave me his time, he didn't rush, he explained to me what we needed to do to find out what my problem is and whats causing it. very friendly staff. very caring staff!! i highly recommend Dr. Kukler to my family, friends .
About Dr. Mark Kukler, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093765265
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kukler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kukler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kukler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kukler works at
Dr. Kukler has seen patients for Heartburn, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kukler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kukler speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kukler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.