Overview

Dr. Mark Kriskovich, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Kriskovich works at Cumberland Dermatology in Crossville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.