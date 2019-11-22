Dr. Mark Krinock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krinock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Krinock, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Krinock, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital and Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
Dr. Krinock works at
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery of Kalamazoo P.c.1541 Gull Rd Ste 200, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 343-1264
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krinock?
Dr. Krinock is top notch! I would highly recommend him for neurosurgery. He saved my life repairing my bargain aneurism. He also did back surgery on my mom and fixed another doctors initial surgery; for the better! He’s very compassionate. I can tell he loves his profession.
About Dr. Mark Krinock, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1598745952
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krinock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krinock accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krinock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krinock works at
Dr. Krinock has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krinock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Krinock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krinock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krinock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krinock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.