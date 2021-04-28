Dr. Mark Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kramer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Central Park Wellness Center Llc.1075 Central Park Ave Ste 307, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 337-5956
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kramer is one of the most caring doctors I have had the pleasure of having. I as patient with him felt very pleased by the overall positive communication with all his staffing. Everybody is most Helpful at every aspect. For real, his advice and medical practice is extremely helpful at all times, very patient. Dr. Kramer is very patient person who genuinely cares about his patients. He always takes the time to explain things to me in terms that I could understand and make sense to me. He’s diligent in making sure my health is the best it can be. I am very happy with all the services they provide. Thank you Dr. Kramer very much.
About Dr. Mark Kramer, MD
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1184721078
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
