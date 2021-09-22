Overview

Dr. Mark Kramar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School.



Dr. Kramar works at Ophthalmology Associates of the Valley in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.