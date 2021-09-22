Dr. Mark Kramar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kramar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kramar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Chicago Medical School.
Locations
-
1
Encino Office16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 750, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-3623Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My eye was hurting a lot today, and found out this practice in Encino. I made an appointment and they took me on the same day. I didn't have to wait that long and the nurse and Dr. Kramar were fantastic. I ended up having a piece of plastic in my eye, and he took care of it right away. I will definitely come back for my regular eye appointments for me and my kids, as we just moved to the Valley from the Westside. I was pleased to find out that he also has glaucoma-specific relevant experience as I have a genetic predisposition for that in my family. Very happy I found this office!
About Dr. Mark Kramar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1174568414
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Jules Stein Eye Inst
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- The Chicago Medical School
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramar has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.