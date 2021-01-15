Dr. Mark Kowall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Kowall, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Kowall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Kowall works at
Locations
Orthopedic Specialty Associates78 S Main St, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 434-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, most caring ortho we have seen! Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Mark Kowall, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Specialty Hospital The
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- California State University, Northridge
Frequently Asked Questions
