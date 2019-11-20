Overview

Dr. Mark Kovach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Island, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Muscatine, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



Dr. Kovach works at Trinity Medical Center EMR in Rock Island, IL with other offices in Moline, IL and Silvis, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.